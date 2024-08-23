Deion Sanders, Colorado Athletic Department Ban Denver Post Reporter From Asking Questions

The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders have taken the extraordinary step of banning a reporter from the Denver Post from asking him questions.

The athletic department of the university gave a statement to ESPN explaining the decision, saying that reporter Sean Keeler had issued "personal attacks" on "Coach Prime" and would not be able to ask questions indefinitely.

"After a series of sustained, personal attacks on the football program and specifically Coach Prime, the CU Athletic Department in conjunction with the football program, have decided not to take questions from Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler at football-related events," the statement says. "Keeler is still permitted to attend football-related activities as a credentialed member of the media and other reporters from the Denver Post are welcome to ask questions of football program personnel made available to the media, including coaches, players and staff."

According to the paper's side, the offensive language and personal attacks directed at Sanders included "Deposition Deion," the "Bruce Lee of B.S.," calling him a "false prophet," and using phrases like "Planet Prime," drinking "the Deion Kool-Aid," and saying that the program resembled a "circus."

Just a few weeks ago, Sanders accused Keeler of always "being on the attack" and said he wanted to help "because it's not normal."

He also refused to take a question from a local CBS reporter over a gripe with the national network.

READ: Deion Sanders Refuses To Take Question From CBS Reporter

Deion Sanders May Not Have Many Local Reporters Left Soon

Part of the job of being a high-profile college football coach is answering tough questions from local media. Especially if you're coming off a season where your team went 4-8 while creating and fostering an environment and hype that doesn't fit the record.

Sanders' contract reportedly has unusual language in it that allows him to only take questions from certain media members. But if he's upset about people calling out the atmosphere around the program and the lack of results, he may not have many options left to talk to moving forward.

The "Coach Prime" business is booming; he has endorsement deals, sunglasses deals, and a social media team that puts up "darts only" when his son needs them.

What he hasn't done yet is win. Maybe he will in 2024, maybe Keeler's questions and names were over-the-top relative to "normal" criticism. But there's plenty of criticism to be had if the team doesn't improve. Quickly.