Deion Sanders Refuses To Take Question From CBS Reporter

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is not a fan of CBS.

During a press conference on Friday, Sanders went through the room of reporters when a local sports editor, Eric Christensen from CBS Colorado, got on the mic to ask a question. Sanders immediately looked annoyed, waving his arm and interrupting.

"CBS, I’m not doing nothing with CBS," Sanders said. "Next question. Ain’t got nothing to do with you. It's above that. Ain’t got nothing to do with you. I’ve got love for you. I appreciate and respect you. Ain’t got nothing to do with you. They know what they did."

The reporter replied that he had nothing to do with the national CBS Sports crew, that he's local to Denver and Colorado. Sanders didn't seem to care.

"You are who you are. CBS is CBS," Sanders said. "Ain’t got nothing to do with you. I respect you. That’s why I told you that. I’m looking you in the eye as a man. I respect you. I got love for you. But what they did was foul."

Deion Sanders Also Snaps At Denver Post Reporter

Sanders also expressed frustration with a reporter from The Denver Post, who said he wanted to ask a football-related question.

"You don’t like us, man. Why do you do this to yourself?" Sanders asked. "No, I’m serious. Why do you do this? Like you know you don’t. Like, why do you do this?" He continued, "It would be hard for me to really engage in someone I don’t like or someone I don’t like. I’m just asking why? Like why? What did I do?"

When the reporter tried to move on and ask a question, Sanders wouldn't address it.

"But why? I’m asking you why? … You want me to answer you, so why? … You’re always under attack. Like what did we do to you?" Sanders said.

He later agreed to discuss the matter privately after the press conference, but it was a tense scene for an otherwise standard-issue fall practice newser.

It's not clear what Sanders' disagreement with CBS or The Denver Post is, though some have speculated that the problem with CBS started when it ranked him the second-worst coach in the Big 12. Another possibility is that CBS had published a story with a list of the best responses to Colorado's now-infamous "Darts only" video.

Regardless, this isn't how head coaches, or any media-facing individuals, are supposed to handle disagreements with news outlets. Their jobs are to cover what happens in and around the program, not be friends with the personnel or ignore problems or issues that come up. And the coaches' job is to handle those situations like an adult. Deion though, implied that negative coverage won't be tolerated.

Maybe he could focus on improving on the 4-8 record in 2023 and treat the media with respect.