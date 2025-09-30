Deion Sanders Apologizes, Blames A Group Of Drunk And High Kids For Anti-Mormon BYU Chants

Deion Sanders apologized on behalf of the school on Tuesday for the derogatory chants that were heard last weekend as Colorado and BYU played on the football field.

Throughout the matchup, chants of "F--- the Mormons" were reportedly heard multiple times, with BYU supporters voicing their frustration on social media over the derogatory remarks.

On Tuesday, the Big 12 conference issued a public reprimand for the incident, while also fining Colorado $50,000 for the incident.

"Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference. While we appreciate Colorado apologizing for the chants that occurred in the stands during Saturday’s game, the Big 12 maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Colorado will receive a $50,000 fine in accordance with our Conference policies." — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark

This led to Colorado issuing their own statement on Monday, condemning the remarks made by what looked like students during the game.

Deion Sanders Apologizes, Says It Was Probably Drunk And High Kids

On Tuesday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders made his own statement regarding the matter, while also apologizing to the BYU fans and football team, mentioning that the school should not be indicted because of a few rowdy people.

"On behalf of CU, on behalf of our athletic department, we would like to apologize to our opponents from a week ago for whatever derogatory statements were made by our fans," Sanders said. "That’s not indicative of who we are. Our student body, our kids are phenomenal.

"So don't indict us just based on a group of young kids that probably was intoxicated and high simultaneously. Maybe I shouldn't have said that as well. But the truth gonna make you free. But BYU, we love you, we appreciate you, and we support you. God bless."

Good on all parties involved in addressing the matter, given the nature of these comments made by those in the Colorado section.

This was obviously not a good look for the school, or the conference. But, BYU has handled it with class, especially with how many times this has happened in the past.