University of Colorado Condemns Hateful Chants Toward BYU Fans, Football Team. Is That Enough?

The University of Colorado found itself in the spotlight Saturday — but not because of the football game it was playing against BYU. Instead, attention turned to a series of offensive chants from the stands directed at the Cougars’ fan base and team.

Throughout the matchup, chants of "F--- the Mormons" were reportedly heard multiple times, with BYU supporters voicing their frustration on social media over the derogatory remarks.

This is unfortunately not uncommon for BYU players and fans when they go on the road to opposing venues. On Saturday, the chants could be heard in the press box as well, according to reporter Ronald Lee Weaver III, who posted video of what looked like the Colorado student section.

Brigham Young University is a college that was founded by The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is located in Provo, Utah.

Recently, other schools have had to release statements regarding their fans using the same chant, most recently with the University of Arizona during a basketball game against BYU last February.

Now, almost two days after the events on Saturday night, the Buffaloes responded to the incidents that occurred during their football game.

Colorado Releases Statement Condemning Actions Of Fans

Unfortunately, until something is done on the field that will hurt the team, if this type of thing takes place in the stands, nothing will be done about the obvious ongoing issue.

On Monday, Colorado Chancellor Justin Schwartz and Athletic Director Rick George released a statement regarding the chants.

"The University of Colorado Boulder strongly condemns the use of expletives and religious slurs by individuals in the stands during the recent football game against BYU," the statement read. "Such behavior is deeply disappointing and does not reflect the values of respect, inclusion and integrity we expect of our campus community.

"Attending sporting events at CU Boulder is a privilege, and with that comes the responsibility to uphold our Fan Code of Conduct. The university and CU Athletics have a strict policy when it comes to abusive behavior, and those found to have engaged in conduct that is not consistent with our values are held accountable."

The school said it is ‘committed to fostering an environment where all individuals feel welcome and safe’.

Hopefully That Link To Fan Conduct Really Educates Fans

That will teach them. A hyperlink to the conduct code for fans, who will most certainly not take the time to read, because most of it should be common knowledge.

While the statement pointed fans to the school’s conduct code, it lacked specifics on whether an investigation into the incident would be launched or if individuals could be identified through security footage.

OutKick was told that seven arrests occurred at Folsom Field, but none were connected to chants directed at BYU fans.

"The university and CU Buffs have a strict policy when it comes to abusive behavior, and those found to have engaged in conduct that is not consistent with our values are held accountable," the school's X account posted.

As for whether any fan will be held accountable, OutKick was told that there were seven arrests on Saturday night, but none of them had to do with any chants towards BYU fans.

"We denounce all forms of religious discrimination & appreciate CU Boulder ’s example in rooting out these inappropriate actions. We invite all to showcase their fandom with enthusiasm & respect," BYU's athletic department account posted on Monday.

Lost in the controversy was the fact that BYU pulled off a 24–21 victory over Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in a highly competitive and entertaining matchup.