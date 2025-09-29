The Pulse: Fire the Coach, Lose The Players? The NIL Dilemma Facing College Football Programs

So, do you want your favorite college football team to fire the head coach? Fair enough. But don’t be surprised when players on the roster leverage the situation for more money—or tear up their NIL contracts altogether.

While college football coaches are usually given a wonderful buyout package that some do when they are fired, the players will be the ones looking around for a new home that might offer a more lucrative deal.

This is the world we are living in right now. Just ask Arkansas, Virginia Tech, UCLA and Oklahoma State.

Even though you might have spent a good amount of money on players to help the team for the 2025 season, just know there are ramifications that come with this process.

How Will This Effect Current Roster Bought With NIL?

For instance, Florida, or even Auburn.

When the Gators decide it's time to move on from Billy Napier, the decision is going to come with a lot of different layers. First off, you're paying the coach a good chunk of money to leave, but that can be handled by the big-money boosters or athletic department.

But, you know those premier athletes that were signed to NIL contracts for their ‘marketing rights’? Those guys are going to look for the next best option, and it will take a substantial raise for them to stay at their current school.

Do you not think that's going through the minds of athletic department administrators right now that are helping put together NIL deals? I promise it's one of the main priorities of looking ahead to 2026.

If Billy Napier is let go, are you going to keep DJ Lagway? Now, plenty of you will say that's fine. Let him look around. But the fact is that while Lagway is having a rough season so far, he's still growing as a quarterback. And, the guaranteed money is also a factor in the decision-making process.

Just Know That Money Spent On A Roster Will Be Tested

We are living in a time when spending a substantial amount of money on a roster is a must to compete for championships on a yearly basis. Just ask Arkansas, who will now look to rebuild a roster under a new coaching staff.

You can make all the changes you want, but some of the players currently on your favorite team's roster are way too good for the school to let them just walk away.

The reality: schools must spend heavily on rosters to compete for championships. Arkansas is now facing a rebuild under a new staff. Auburn boosters, meanwhile, aren’t thrilled with Hugh Freeze after the Texas A&M debacle, but they’ve already poured millions into NIL deals for players like Cam Coleman and Duece Knight.

I'm not implying that a school is going to be held hostage by a certain number of players, but it's still a question worth asking.

Are you ready for those guys to hit the transfer portal? Because I promise you there will be plenty of suitors ready to spend the money needed to add them.

So, while Florida fans might be ready for the school to part ways with Billy Napier, and be content with whatever happens with the roster, the same can’t be said for a team like Auburn, who spent a massive amount of money to give Hugh Freeze a chance at winning.

See the dilemma here for schools that are on the fence regarding the head coach?

No, schools do not need to be held up by 18–21 year-old players. But, you better be damn sure a coaching change is needed before deciding to blow up the football program.

Once again, welcome to the new era of college athletics.