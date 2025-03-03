Deebo Samuel Has Message For Fans After Leaving San Francisco 49ers

It was a long time coming, but Deebo Samuel’s departure from San Francisco still came as a shock—especially when considering the return for the former Pro Bowl player: just a measly fifth-round pick.

Samuel, 29, wanted out of Santa Clara after a disappointing 2024 season.

The team and Samuel agreed to "start anew," and the Niners’ front office decided to trade Deebo to Washington.

On Monday, Deebo Samuel released his first statement to Niners fans since the major trade.

In his post, Samuel addressed any potential acrimony surrounding his departure and paid respect to both the fans and staff who supported him over the past six seasons.

Samuel posted, "49ers know where I stand with them and it’s nothing but love. Love John [Lynch] and Kyle [Shanahan] to death no bad blood no way shape or form."

Did he mean to leave out quarterback Brock Purdy?

Deebo added, "They know I’m more than appreciative of everything they done for me as a player and a man nothing but love."

In 2024, Deebo (regarded as a dual-threat wideout) tallied 51 catches for 670 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

Samuel’s new start in Washington includes teaming up with the reigning Rookie of the Year, quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is generally regarded as an upgrade under center compared to Niners QB Brock Purdy.

As a No. 1 wideout on the team, Samuel fell short of expectations and seemingly gave his best football to San Francisco already.

Samuel showed his versatility with the 49ers in 2021, recording a career-high 1,405 receiving yards and adding 59 carries for a career-high 365 rushing yards.

At the NFL Combine last week, general manager John Lynch confirmed the team’s willingness to move on, granting the former Pro Bowler a "fresh start."

"We're on good terms with Deebo," Lynch said. "I think he's asked for a fresh start and I think we're going to honor that."

