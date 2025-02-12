DeAndre Hopkins Posts On X That He's Not Retiring, Then Deletes It

DeAndre Hopkins is not ready to hang up the cleats just yet …or maybe he is?

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver took to social media on Tuesday to address rumors that he was ready to retire after a 12-year NFL career.

"Don't know what you heard but I'm not done yet," Hopkins wrote. But then he deleted it.

The retirement talk stemmed from a fake Adam Schefter account , which claimed that Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that Hopkins informed the team of his intent to retire.

Hopkins will be a free agent next month, for the first time in his career.

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Hopkins has been one of the league's most dominant wide receivers. He's a five-time All-Pro (three-time First-Team), a five-time Pro Bowler, and he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2017. He spent seven seasons with the Houston Texans then bounced around to the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans before being traded to the Chiefs this past October.

RELATED: DeAndre Hopkins Arrives To Super Bowl In Mink Coat Passed Down From Late Father

On Sunday, the 32-year-old finally got to compete in his first Super Bowl. But, in case you missed it, things didn't go so well for the Chiefs. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the back-to-back defending champs, 40-22, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Hopkins finished with two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown in the blowout loss, but he dropped a would-be first down as the Eagles gained a massive lead in the first half.

"It's a loss," Hopkins said after the game. "I feel the same after every loss, but obviously this one has a little bit more meaning — the Super Bowl — I feel bad."

There's always next year, D-Hop. Or maybe there isn't?