DeAndre Hopkins Arrives To Super Bowl In Mink Coat Passed Down From Late Father

As players arrive for Super Bowl LIX, most of them are dressed to the nines. For Deandre Hopkins, though, his outfit is extra special.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver arrived at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon rocking a mink coat that once belonged to his late father, Steve. Hopkins was just five months old when his dad died in a car accident in 1992.

"He left me a couple things, and one of the things that he left me was a mink jacket," Hopkins told reporters earlier this week. "And so I always said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first.

"And so, obviously, I’m not married, so I'm gonna wear my daddy’s mink jacket."

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Hopkins has been one of the league's most dominant wide receivers. He's a five-time All-Pro (three-time First-Team), a five-time Pro Bowler, and he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2017. He spent seven seasons with the Houston Texans then bounced around to the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans before being traded to the Chiefs this past October.

Now, the 32-year-old will finally have an opportunity to compete on the game's biggest stage.

"It’s gonna mean a lot. My dad was the leader of the family, a leader of our community," Hopkins said. "So it means a lot, just being able to have a little bit of him with me. He’s watching, you know, he’s listening … he right here with me at all times."

Hopkins has overcome a lot in his personal life. Steve's death left DeAndre and his three siblings to be raised by a single mother, Sabrina Greenlee. Then, when Hopkins was just 10, his mother was blinded after a woman she didn't even know threw acid at her face.

On Monday, Hopkins posted a message on X for kids who are facing challenges of their own.

"To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl. Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up."

Hopkins had 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.