Daytona 500 Field Cut In Half After Major Crash Causes Chaos

This is what happens when the leaders crashes in front of the entire field.

Half the Daytona 500 field was wiped out with 77 laps to go Sunday afternoon. That's usually what happens when the leader wrecks in front of 30 other automobiles going 190 MPH.

Seventeen cars were involved in a massive wreck on Lap 124, just six laps short of the end of Stage 2. Justin Allgaier, driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr., caused the mayhem when he drifted up the track from the lead and got into Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, put Allgaier in the wall, and then sent him spinning down in front of the rest of the field.

Defending series champion Kyle Larson was involved. Alex Bowman was involved. Frankly, it's probably easier to name who wasn't involved.

The Big One. The Huge one!

Daytona 500 Field Wiped Out

Absolute chaos. Carnage. Tow trucks all over the place. It's become commonplace here at Daytona, but you don't see it happen from the lead very often.

When it does, though, it takes everyone out. Bubba Wallace inherited the lead as the stage ended under caution. Ryan Blaney came through second, followed by pole-sitter Kyle Busch.

The wreck happened at the end of pit road right as the leaders crossed the finish line.

Not great! Early for ‘The Big One’? Maybe. Weather is on the way, too. Seventy laps to go. Half the field is now out.

What could go wrong?!

Stay tuned.