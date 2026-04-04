Dawn Staley Vows To "Beat Geno's Ass" In Wild Courtside Clip Of UConn-South Carolina Scuffle

We had DRAMA in the world of women's college basketball Friday night, and it centered around two of the sport's biggest names.

Geno Auriemma, and Dawn Staley. That's right. Two legends. Well, really one legend (Geno), and another one that will probably get there at some point. No offense to Dawn.

Well, OK. A little offense to Dawn. I've never been the biggest fan, but she's a good coach and her teams are always stacked. But still … Geno is Geno!

Anyway, I have to say, I might be on #TeamDawn on this one, as insane as that sounds.

For those who missed it, Auriemma basically refused to shake Staley's hand after UConn's 62-48 loss to South Carolina in the Final Four.

And yes, it looks as bad as it sounds:

Not a great look here for Geno Auriemma, and I'm no Dawn Staley fan

That's the good stuff right there, boys and girls. Not the action, but the #content itself. This is what drives folks to the women's college basketball tournament!

Let's be honest … did you know the women's tourney was going on? Come on. Be real. This is why we NEED folks like Geno and Dawn Staley – to give us moments like this.

Now, you ask Geno, and he'll give you a bunch of vague reasons as to why he was upset with Staley. He didn't like how the game was called. One of his players' jerseys got ripped in the middle of the game. He accused Staley of being mean to the refs, and, in turn, getting calls.

He also went on some diatribe about pregame handshake protocol, which, apparently, Staley broke. I don't know:

I mean … come on, coach. I love you – I do – but are you really going to make ME defend Dawn Staley this morning? I never thought I'd see the day.

That's some sore loser BS, and you know it. If Staley said things during the game that pissed you off, fine. I get that. But don't bitch about a pregame handshake. That's liberal behavior.

Anyway, the real reason for this post isn't to dissect the incident. Everyone and their mother has done that already today. I want to know what Staley said about Geno in the immediate aftermath, because it looks like she says she's going to "beat Geno's ass," and I am HERE for that:

That's hilarious. I don't care who you root for – and again, I'm no Dawn Staley fan – but saying you're going to beat Geno Auiremma's ass is objectively funny. It's just a funny thing to picture.

Danw Staley vs. Geno Auriemma – who ya GOT?!

I have to say, before this game, I'd obviously have gone with Geno. He's a man, for starters. That just gives him an automatic leg up, unless you ask ESPN. They think we're all even and should be fighting each other all the time.

But a normal person will give the edge to Geno right away.

That being said, does he really have what it takes after whining like that last night? I don't know. He might be kind of a you-know-what. And yes, that's the word I'm thinking of. We'll call him a wussy, but you know.

If you're gonna act like that after getting your doors blown off in the Final Four, and then really use some sort of excuse about a pregame handshake as the reason why, I'm not sure that you have the balls to get in the ring with Dawn Staley. Seems unlikely.

So, yes – I do think she could beat Geno Auriemma's ass.

And that's how we start a big Saturday.