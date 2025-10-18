Dave Roberts Obliterates Spending Critics After Dodgers Sweep Milwaukee

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts just etched himself in team lore forever.

On Friday night, the Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers (the team with the best record in the regular season), to win the National League pennant and get themselves to a second consecutive World Series.

Extraterrestrial athlete Shohei Ohtani was the starting pitcher (striking out 10) and he also contributed over half of LA’s offense by mashing three solo dingers. I would say that’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen, but it seems like he does something of that nature every time he’s on the diamond.

Because of this, I’ll just say it was a normal night for him.

Dodgers fans are obviously elated, but pretty much no one else is. For the past two years, everyone outside of Los Angeles has said something to the effect of "the Dodgers are ruining baseball" ( only when they are succeeding of course ).

It's hard to blame them; dropping over a billion dollars (over the next few years) on your roster and getting these results in back-to-back years is certainly taking an easy route to winning titles. Buying your way to titles, while expensive, does seem like a cheap move.

But Roberts doesn’t care, and he’s sick of the criticism. As they were celebrating their second pennant in a row, he absolutely destroyed everyone who hates his team’s roster-building strategy.

"Before this season started, they said ‘The Dodgers are ruining baseball.’ Let’s get four more wins and really ruin baseball!" Roberts shouted to the delight of the crowd.

You can bet that if the Dodgers win the World Series, this is going to be in the history annals of the franchise forever.

Frankly, I get his frustration because there isn't anything wrong with what the Dodgers are doing. Yes, it’s annoying. Small-market teams have a harder time competing in the spending game and, as a result, probably won’t win a title without some serious luck.

But there’s also no guarantee the plan will succeed. Plus, nothing is preventing other teams from opening up the checkbooks and signing the best players on the market. The Dodgers are simply more willing to do that than everyone else, and they’re getting rewarded for it.

And Roberts is having the time of his life managing a super-team.