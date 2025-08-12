Everyone Talking About The Dodgers 'Ruining Baseball' Seems To Have Stopped

Are we done yet? Are we done acting as though Major League Baseball is a formula that can be cracked exclusively with money? Because if not, the 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers season should put the nail in that particular coffin.

Prior to the start of the season, conversation around baseball, particularly among fans, was that the Dodgers had broken baseball. They won the 2024 World Series, and instead of sitting back to let other teams catch up, they added more talent. And they did so by spending money to sign talented players, a concept that is both foreign and abhorrent to most owners and organizations.

The wailing and gnashing of teeth from around the sport was endless. "Baseball is so dead," was a common refrain. Rob Manfred used their spending to launch his campaign for a salary cap, long one of ownership's top priorities.

"If it weren't for fantasy and betting, I'd have zero interest in MLB this year," said baseball writer Frank Ammirante. "Dodgers are ruining baseball."

ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote in January that people were "livid" that the Dodgers signed more good players. "Belief in baseball's fairness is waning because the Dodgers have gotten so good, so fast."

"The Dodgers are pretty much ruining baseball," another popular baseball-focused account posted.

This is just a small sampling of the many, many, many outlandish posts complaining about the Dodgers. To the point that pitcher Jack Flaherty, who was traded to the Dodgers at the 2024 deadline and was in free agency himself, addressed it on X, saying: "A certain team is not ruining baseball A lot of other teams are just doing very little."

Well, we're approaching the last month of the season, and all the commentary and complaints have suddenly stopped. Why? Because through nearly 120 games, we've learned that the Dodgers aren't actually that good. Whoops!

Baseball Can't Be ‘Ruined’ By One Team

Entering Tuesday afternoon, the Dodgers' lead in the National League West had dwindled down to just one game over the San Diego Padres. They've been unable to stay within even shouting distance of the number one seed in the National League, falling a whopping 6.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. A deficit made even more difficult considering Milwaukee swept the Dodgers in the season series, despite the disparity in payroll.

They're currently not even the second seed in the National League, falling a game and a half behind the Philadelphia Phillies in that race too.

So for all the preseason criticism, the "baseball is dead," the "baseball isn't worth watching," the "Dodgers are ruining the sport," with time running out on the season, Los Angeles currently sits in third place in the NL, staring down the prospect of hosting a best-of-three Wild Card series. And that's assuming they don't get passed by the Padres, who they play six times in the next week and a half.

The Padres have routinely run one of baseball's highest payrolls in recent seasons, thoroughly obliterating the consistent hysterical weeping from other small-market owners that they simply can't afford to spend. Though naturally, the Padres have received little criticism for it.

How did we get here? Simple: several Dodgers have underperformed their talent level, their signings have mostly not worked, and they've shown a propensity for blowing close games. This isn't unusual or even particularly surprising, it's part of baseball. And it's why the incessant whining in the offseason was so laughably absurd.

Revisiting the list of LA's major offseason acquisitions is a comedy of errors.

Michael Conforto, signed for $17 million, is having the worst season of his career. Per Fangraphs, he's cost the Dodgers -0.4 wins above replacement, thanks to a .189 batting average and .330 slugging percentage. He's actually been worth -9 runs of offense this season, costing LA runs.

Tanner Scott, signed for $72 million after putting up several consecutive seasons of elite relief pitching. After a 1.75 ERA in 2024, he has a 4.14 ERA in 2025. His strikeout rate has dropped, his hard-hit rate is up…oh, and he leads baseball in blown saves. Scott's also on the injured list with elbow inflammation, often a precursor to Tommy John surgery.

Kirby Yates joined after an elite season in Texas. A 1.17 ERA, one of baseball's best, a minuscule batting average on balls in play and few home runs allowed. This year in LA? His ERA has ballooned to 4.31, he's already allowed six home runs after just three in 2024, and has given up 29 hits in 31 innings compared to 23 hits in 61.2 innings last year. He's also on the injured list.

Blake Snell has missed most of the season with an arm injury, making just four starts with 19 innings pitched. For his $31 million salary (with some deferred), he's added 0.3 wins above replacement this year.

How about Roki Sasaki?

Sasaki sent most fans over the edge; one of the most highly touted pitching prospects to come out of Japan, Sasaki chose to sign with the Dodgers after a lengthy decision-making process. He was expected to bring 100mph fastballs and the world's best splitter to MLB, providing ace-level production on a rookie-level salary.

Yeah, that hasn't happened either. In just eight starts with 34.1 innings pitched, Sasaki has been awful. Just 24 strikeouts, with a whopping 51 baserunners allowed, including 22 walks. He, too, has actually hurt LA overall, with -0.1 WAR. His fastball velocity dropped to an average of "just" 96.3mph. Then he too got hurt, and has missed over three months with a shoulder impingement. Sounds about right for the 2025 Dodgers.

It's just the signings; Mookie Betts is having by far the worst offensive season of his career. Top prospects Dalton Rushing and Alex Freeland have had disappointing offensive debuts. Evan Phillips went down with Tommy John surgery. Michael Kopech has been out for most of the season. Brusdar Graterol has yet to make his season debut. Tyler Glasnow has pitched just 52.2 innings after going down with an injury himself.

The bullpen overall has been awful, allowing just 66 home runs to rank third worst in baseball behind the Angels and historically awful Colorado Rockies. The injuries and poor starting pitching has meant that the Dodgers have used more bullpen innings than any team in baseball.

Again, none of this is too surprising. Snell and Glasnow have lengthy injury histories. Relief pitching is notoriously unreliable and inconsistent. Sasaki's velocity had declined in Japan, and the transition to a tougher game with a different baseball and routine has often proved difficult. Mookie Betts is now 32, and playing a more physically demanding position, having moved to shortstop from right field in the offseason.

So what's the takeaway here?

Well, baseball is not predictable. Nobody thought the Brewers would be 25-5 in their last 30 games, 38-12 in their last 50 and 44-16 in their last 60 with an inexplicable roster. Pitching injuries can derail the best-laid plans. Randomness, luck, and chance play a much bigger role in baseball outcomes than most fans like to admit. Free agency sometimes works and sometimes doesn't. There's an old cliché, "that's why they play the games." Turns out that it's pretty darn accurate.