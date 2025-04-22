Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers Wants A Team To ‘Roll Out The Red Carpet For Him’

According to Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers' departure from the New York Jets was every bit as ugly as it sounded.

Adams, who is both a former teammate and a close friend of the future Hall of Fame quarterback, recently revealed to The Athletic that he played golf with Rodgers the day before his final meeting with the Jets in early February. Rodgers was reportedly so upset after that meeting that he called Adams to cancel their planned second round.

"We golfed together on a Wednesday in Vegas, at Shadow Creek, and then he told me he was going to [meet with the Jets] on Thursday and then come back, and we'd play again Friday," Adams said. "And he was just in such a bad mood [after the meeting] that he hit me up and was like, 'I'm not coming back, bro.' He's like, 'This was horrible; they just disrespected me completely.'"

Last week, Rodgers shared the details of that meeting during an appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show. He said he flew across the country only for the Jets to let him know that they didn't want him back in New York.

He called Adams the next day.

"I thought he was being a little dramatic at first," Adams said. "I'm like, 'Bro, don't paraphrase it. How did he say this?' [But] that's how he said it. And I was shocked because I didn't think anybody had the balls to, for lack of better words, to hit him with it like that. Just flat out — 'Yeah, I think we're just gonna do something different. We're gonna move in a different direction.' It was shocking, but right from that moment, I knew there was no chance that I'd be back there."

What Will Aaron Rodgers Do In 2025?

Adams and Rodgers both hit free agency in March. The All-Pro wide receiver found a new home with the Los Angeles Rams, but it's unclear which team — if any — will sign Rodgers.

The Athletic's Mike Silver recently spoke with Adams, who said the 41-year-old expects his suitors to give him a special kind of treatment.

Silver noted that Adams told him two main things: The first one is that the receiver strongly believes that Rodgers can still play at a high level.

"The second thing Davante told me was, 'I think Aaron wants someone to roll out the red carpet for him. That is what he is looking for,'" Silver said on the Scoop City podcast. "I'm not sure if he would consider the Steelers doing that right now. I'm not positive how Aaron perceives that or how the Steelers perceive that. But the Vikings clearly aren't. ... It felt to me like, Aaron, based on what Davante said, would love to be swept off his feet. And look, he's a four-time MVP, he's one of the greatest to ever spin it — I understand why Aaron would want to feel that level of intensity before he jumps in."

During the interview with McAfee, Rodgers explained that some pressing issues in his personal life had stalled his decision in free agency. But based on what we're hearing from Adams, it sounds like he just hasn't been properly courted.