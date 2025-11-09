Daniel Jones Fumbles, Throws Pick And Bleeds Way To Big Victory In Berlin

The fans are going to remember that game-tying drive in which Daniel Jones, mouth bloodied but spirit unbowed, led his team down the field and tied the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter before his team won in overtime.

The fans are going to remember gut (they played in Berlin, people) Daniel Jones.

But the reality is there was a considerable amount of not-good Daniel Jones, too. And the Colts, winners and about to have a great flight back to America, had better be aware that's more of what we're seeing lately.

Some Good, Some Bad By Daniel Jones

Because Jones threw a TD pass. But he also added an interception.

Jones had a fumble in the first half. He didn't lose it because the loose ball went out of bounds.

He had another fumble in the third quarter. He didn't lose it because he fell on his on mistake.

And then he had that third fumble in the third quarter – only a couple of plays after that second one – and he did lose that one deep in Atlanta territory.

The fans won't remember all this because Jonathan Taylor is currently the best running back in the NFL and this day he left footprints all over the Falcons defense to the tune of 244 yards on 32 carries.

Jonathan Taylor Saves The Day

Taylor had an Olympic Stadium electrifying 83-yard run for a touchdown. And he scored the winning touchdown on an 8-yard run in overtime.

"This is a historic place," Taylor said afterward of the venue where the 1936 Olympics were held. "So, to be able to do that in this place is special. It makes you feel like you're a part of that."

But what happens when other teams figure out Taylor is a bigger threat than Jones and decide they're going to load the tackle box? And decide Taylor won't score three touchdowns on them like Taylor did on Atlanta?

Jones will have to carry the Indy offense. And then it'll get interesting.

This must be said: Jones leaves Germany in a lot better shape than he did last year.

Last November he traveled to the country and was terrible in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. And that ushered out his end with the Giants.

Mixed Results For Sauce Gardner

Speaking of mixed results amid a big win … I present you Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner's debut for the Colts.

The Colts expect him to be a force in their secondary. They think he might be the player that puts them over the top among AFC teams.

(He better be because they gave up two first-round picks-plus for him).

But Gardner also had an inconsistent day.

He had an apparent coverage bust that resulted in a touchdown. On a red zone third coverage, he elected to stick to tight end Kyle Pitts to the middle of the field instead of passing him off to the safety. And, meanwhile, Gardner left Drake London on the outside matched up against a linebacker.

London Beats Gardner For Two

The result was a touchdown because London easily got behind the linebacker. The score gave the Falcons a lead at halftime.

Gardner did drop what might have been a third quarter interception that came thisclose to changing the direction of the game. But, nope, he dropped it.

And, there was the two-point conversion.

The Falcons took a one-point lead inside of two minutes to play and rather than kicking, they tried a two-point play on which London beat Gardner in a one-on-one matchup.