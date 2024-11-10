Giants Bad In USA And Germany Which Brings Us Closer To End Of Daniel Jones Era

It wouldn't be fair to say the New York Giants lost Sunday because of Daniel Jones, although he did his fair share to hurt his team's cause.

But the bottom line is the Giants lost for the eighth time in 10 games, this one against the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany. And that puts the team's highest-paid and most prominent player under a hot lamp of attention.

Because we are now one game closer to the end of the Daniel Jones era in New York.

Reasons Jones On Way Out

Why do we say this?

Jones has two more years remaining on his contract that originally was for four years and $160 million. The guaranteed money on that deal runs out after this season.

That means the Giants can jettison Jones in the offseason and save $77.5 million in salary cap space the final two years of the deal.

And because Jones has been far from inspiring this year, in his final opportunity to prove he's worth the money , the Giants fully intend to move on. That move is made more certain because Jones cannot lift the Giants to any sort of significant success and indeed is often part of the problem – like Sunday.

So the Giants will be moving on.

That separation may begin any moment now if the losses continue to pile up. Why?

Because the Jones contract includes $23 million in injury guarantees for 2025. And if he continues to play and then gets injured to the point he's not able to play next year, the team is on the hook for that injury money.

And the team won't want to be on the hook for that money. The only way to make certain a player who has suffered significant injuries as recently as last year doesn't get hurt again is to bench him.

So, it may be a long but certain farewell for Jones from New York.

Jones Not Climbing Out Of Hole

We tell you all this because Jones is in a career hole now. But rather than climbing out, he simply keeps digging by delivering either unacceptable or unremarkable games.

Take Sunday's game in Germany against the Panthers. Jones had one of those days.

"Not good enough," he said afterward. "Anytime you turn the ball over in the red zone, yeah, not good enough."

Jones missed a wide open sideline throw in a key situation.

He didn't throw the football on a flea flicker and instead took a sack while two receivers ran wide open deep downfield.

Jones also threw the football off Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's helmet when the Giants were inside the Panthers' 30-yard line. The ball bounced into the air and was intercepted.

All of that in the first half.

Lasik Company Picks On Jones

The look was so bad for the Giants' quarterback that a Lasik corrective eye surgery company took liberties on social media at his expense.

Jones finished with two interceptions. He had a simply terrible 50.7 passer rating. He scored a rushing touchdown but missed opportunities to throw for scores, which is ultimately what he gets paid $40 million to do.

And to be fair, Jones did have his moments of clarity. He was most in focus in New York's final drive of regulation when he rallied the team to a game-tying drive.

The Giants, trailing by a field goal, drove 55 yards in 12 plays and Jones completed 8 of 11 passes in that drive that led to a game-tying Graham Gano field goal.

Ultimately the rally was wasted. New York lost in overtime after a turnover that had nothing to do with Jones.

So the point that the loss is not on him is made. But it doesn't matter.

As the losses pile up, his future in New York is decided.