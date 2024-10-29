Daniel Jones Blows A Gasket On Brian Daboll As Giants' Season Implodes

It was a tough night for New York sports fans on Monday.

Not only did the New York Yankees get absolutely obliterated and find themselves in a near-impossible comeback down 3-0 in the World Series against the Dodgers, but the Knicks also lost to the Cavs at home.

But for both Giants fans and quarterback Daniel Jones, the G-Men's performance Monday was the worst of all, as Jones even started cursing off head coach Brian Daboll's play-calling during a crucial part of the game.

JONES STARTED CURSING ABOUT PLAY CALL

After the Giants had just drove the ball down the field to score and make it 23-15 Steelers, Daboll for some reason, decided to go for 2 with 11:07 left in the 4th quarter.

Hey, at 2-5, there's nothing wrong with taking a chance here or there, but with that much time left? The decision was at the very least questionable.

But the ACTUAL play call was ATROCIOUS. Daniel Jones didn't even try to hide his displeasure with Daboll as he was absolutely livid with the play call for a screen pass to wide receiver Malik Nabers that went absolutely nowhere as he was immediately tackled resulting in a failed 2-point conversion.

The result? A furious Daniel Jones, who began screaming "What the f**k?" visibly on national television before adding "WTF are we doing? God dammit!" toward Daboll.

Unfortunately for Jones, it may be too little too late as he continues to regress despite being in his third year under Daboll's offense. After the game, Daboll even threw Jones under the bus while speaking with reporters, saying that the quarterback screwed up a key play earlier in the game.

Yeah, these two are over each other.

Unfortunately for Giants fans, Jones has two years left of a $92 million guaranteed deal.

But the question for Giants owner John Mara will be: When is enough, enough?