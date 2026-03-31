NASCAR Reinstates Daniel Dye, But He'll Need A New Team

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Daniel Dye has been reinstated by NASCAR after serving a suspension for comments he made about IndyCar driver David Malukas.

However, he'll need to find a new team.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday that NASCAR has granted Dye — who races full-time in the Truck Series and part-time in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series — reinstatement, effective immediately.

However, Dye revealed on X that he will not return to action with Kaulig Racing, which had also levied its own suspension over the incident.

"I’m incredibly thankful for my time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and for the chance to compete with Kaulig Racing alongside some of the most passionate fans in motorsports. At this time, I am stepping away from that role," Dye wrote.

"After a lot of honest self-reflection and guidance from mentors I trust, I’ve decided the smartest move for my career is to realign my focus on my long-term objective of becoming a successful driver at the highest level of stock car racing," he continued. "Now that I’m reinstated, I’m optimistic about what the future holds and look forward to working hard at my next opportunity."

READ: NASCAR DRIVER SUSPENDED FOR ‘INSENSITIVE COMMENTS’ And I’M NOT SURE HOW THE SPORT WILL EVER RECOVER

Dye was suspended for mocking Malukas while on a livestream where he opened packs of trading cards on the app Whatnot.

Dye was recalling meeting Malukas in St. Petersburg, and claimed to have not known who he was or the fact that he was an IndyCar driver.

I'd argue that's the most offensive part of this whole situation. How do you race professionally but aren't familiar with one of the guys on the most successful teams in IndyCar?

But I digress.

As for Kaulig Racing, they've announced that NASCAR vet Corey Lajoie will hop into Dye's vacated No. 10 Ram for this weekend's Craftsman Truck Series race at Rockingham.