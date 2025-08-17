Marlins’ Dane Myers Shuts Down Fenway Heckler with Clutch HR

Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers became a hero at Fenway Park on Sunday, responding to heckles in Boston with one swing.

In the ninth inning, Myers crushed a game-tying homer that sparked a comeback push for a win over the Red Sox.

But the story started an inning earlier, when Fenway’s fans turned up the heat.

With Boston clinging to a 3-2 lead in the eighth, Myers was patrolling right field when one fan crossed the line.

Reporters asked if the taunts went too far.

"Maybe so," Myers responded (via ESPN).

"I don’t really want to get into that. Probably drinking some beers out there, having a good time. It’s a baseball game."

After Myers tied the game with his blast in the ninth, the heckler came back for more. This time, Myers fired right back.

"Would you be saying this if you were on the field right in my face?" he shouted. "That was basically the one guy that kind of got the whole section going."

For Myers, the redemption was sweeter because of what happened earlier. In the fourth inning, he misjudged a flyball from Wilyer Abreu, crashed into the wall, and watched it bounce out of his glove for a two-run homer.

"I don’t know if that ball’s getting over or not, but to kind of have it in my glove then go over and cost two runs kind of hurt," Myers admitted.

Fenway smelled blood. Myers answered with payback.

"I got the chance to make up for it and glad I was able to," Myers said.

Security eventually stepped in to handle the heckler, and Myers gave them credit.

"Kudos for them kind of stepping in. I wouldn’t ever go into the stands or do anything like that," he shared.

"I’m a person, too. I’m a human, too, so I want some respect as well."

The Marlins flew out of Boston with a 5-3 win.

