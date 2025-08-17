Red Sox Outfielder Wilyer Abreu Delivers Nominee For Craziest Homer Of Year: WATCH

The headline is already strange, right? Like how could you have a crazy home run? Either the ball goes over the fence, or it doesn't. You might think this was a wild inside-the-park-home-run, but it wasn't. No, Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu hit a high fly ball to right field against the Miami Marlins and then… well, I'm not sure if I can do it justice.

Just watch the video:

Was I lying? How bonkers is that home run? Marlins right fielder Dane Myers had the ball in his glove for what felt like over an entire second, then he banged into the wall at Fenway Park, then the ball popped out of his glove and dropped over the fence.

While it might not be the craziest home run ever – my vote still goes to the ball that hit Jose Canseco on the top of the head before leaving the yard – it has to be in the Top 10, at least.

The baseball gods clearly smiled on Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, and arguably for much of the season. Remember, this is a team that was five games under .500 after 65 games played. Since then, Boston has gone 38-21 and climbed to second in the AL East.

What's possibly even sweeter than that for fans is that the New York Yankees, who were 15 games over .500 at the 65-game mark (10 games ahead of Boston), are now behind the Red Sox in the standings (by half a game entering Sunday). Yankees fans might be more mad about the Abreu home run than Red Sox fans are happy about it.

That's what makes sports great, right? Sometimes it's better to watch your rival lose than watch your own team win.