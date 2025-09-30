Famous Football Coach Sparks Hilarious Reactions After Sharing Possible UFO Video: WATCH

UNLV football coach Dan Mullen has the internet buzzing with jokes after sharing a video of something in the sky.

As OutKick readers know, the UFO topic is a hot one. People can't get enough when it comes to videos and photos of unexplained things in the sky.

You know what else people love? College football. Get ready for the rare crossover event setting social media on fire.

Dan Mullen's possible UFO post sparks awesome reactions.

The former Florida coach and current UNLV leader posted a video Sunday night of a very large white light racing through the air over Las Vegas.

You can check out the footage below, and come to your own conclusions.

Many were quick to point out it was likely a SpaceX-related launch, which is extremely common to see in that region.

Others decided to start cracking jokes, and I have to admit that the responses were pretty funny.

Well, I'm glad to see lots of people online still have a solid sense of humor. That's always great to see. There's also plenty of people who are already tying Dan Mullen to the Arkansas job after Sam Pittman was kicked to the curb.

Who would have expected a possible UFO (it's not one to be clear) to be the avenue people used to push the rumor even more?

Welcome to the world of the internet, UFOs and college football. Add in a Las Vegas angle, and it's like we stuck our favorite topics in a blender together.

What do you think of Mullen's video and his possible future plans in coaching? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.