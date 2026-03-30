Dan Hurley's Mom Has Epic, NSFW Reaction To UConn's Buzzer Beater Against Duke

Everyone around the country had a similar, absolutely stunned reaction to UConn's unbelievable buzzer-beater against Duke, and that includes Dan Hurley's mother, who witnessed the magic in person.

Social media has been flooded with some fantastic reaction videos to the Huskies forcing a steal just before the final buzzer and Braylon Mullins hitting the game-winner, but there may not be one better than the video that captured the UConn head coach's parents, specifically his mom, reacting to the finish.

Yes, throwing your hands up and shouting "holy fu-king sh-t" is about the only reaction that does the moment justice. You couple Mrs. Hurley's reaction with Mr. Hurley to her left, struggling to comprehend what just took place, and you have yourselves an all-timer.

READ: Duke Cringe: Blue Devils Radio Crew Searches For Technical Foul As Braylon Mullins' Sent UConn To Final Four

There isn't too much normalcy in being the parents of arguably the best coach in today's college basketball, which makes the Hurley parents' reaction that much better. They're just two proud parents and fans like anybody else in that moment.

The Blue Devils gave up a 19-point lead to lose 73-72 to the Huskies, and while the shot just before the buzzer will live in infamy forever, so too will the boneheaded mistakes made by Duke that led to it.

Exactly 10 seconds were remaining on the clock when the Blue Devils inbounded the basketball. All they had to do was hold onto the ball in the backcourt, let the clock run out, and we're talking about the Blue Devils being in the Final Four right now. They even had a timeout they could have burned, but instead, Cayden Boozer forced a pass, the Huskies got the steal, and the rest is history.