Dan Hurley Discusses Importance Of Faith And Fatherhood Ahead Of UConn's Showdown With Duke

The Huskies head coach opened up about his Catholic upbringing and why he pushes his players to learn how to be leaders in college so they can be leaders in life.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – UConn head coach Dan Hurley frequently makes headlines for his fiery demeanor, particularly on the sidelines when he's working the referees. But beyond his intense personality lies a groundedness and belief in something bigger than himself.

"There’s a Being, and there’s a spirituality that is a lot greater than me, and that’s my Lord and Savior," Hurley said Saturday after OutKick asked him to talk about his Catholic upbringing.

For Hurley, Catholicism has been a major part of his life from birth until now.

"I'm Catholic-school educated all the way up through college, from grammar school at Our Lady of Mercy, to St. Anthony, to Seton Hall," Hurley said.

That faith is something the 53-year-old coach leans on when times are tough, like when his team was knocked out of the 2025 NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32 by the eventual national champion Florida Gators.

"For me, my faith in tough times gives me the strength to endure the difficulties, the challenges that life presents you, whether they’re health or family or professional," he said.

But he was quick to point out that even during the successful times — like this year's Elite Eight run and his team's back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024 — faith remains an important part of his overall outlook on life.

"When things are going great, [my faith] gives me a humility to not celebrate these great successes and to live with humility," Hurley added.

Hurley’s Message On Leadership, Fatherhood, Life After UConn

That same perspective also shapes how Hurley views leadership inside his program, including the responsibilities he puts on his senior players.

Asked whether he ever worries about putting too much of the leadership on 23-year-old redshirt senior Alex Karaban, Hurley said, "I just think it's the responsibility of his greatness, it's the responsibility of being a senior and a two-time champion and one of the biggest winners in the history of this tournament."

Then Hurley described why he stresses the importance of leadership with his players, and it's not just about what they do at UConn. Hurley is preparing his players for the rest of their lives.

"It's part of his development just as a man. As somebody that's going to enter the NBA, a huge business, trying to earn a roster spot…with grown men that are fighting tooth and nail."

Perhaps more important than their future careers, though, Hurley wants Karaban and the rest of his players to learn how to be leaders within their own homes.

"Eventually, he's heading into husband, fatherhood, head of a family, where he's going to have to carry himself like a leader for the rest of his life."

That balance will be tested Sunday inside Capital One Arena, when UConn faces NCAA Tournament No. 1 overall seed Duke in the East Regional final with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

For Hurley, it is the kind of pressure-packed stage where everything he preaches comes into focus. His faith keeps him grounded, and it also shapes what he demands from his best players: carry the responsibility of winning, lead even when it does not feel natural, and stay humble.

Hurley wants those habits to carry well past this season, when his players are husbands, fathers, and leaders in their own homes.