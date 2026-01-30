Dan Dakich Goes SCORCHED EARTH On Emmanuel Acho For His 'Advice' To Shedeur Sanders

To Sanders' credit, it looks like he and his new head coach are getting along just fine.

Just 24 hours after Emmanuel Acho delivered some of the most asinine advice ever to young Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the sports media world is firing back.

Acho's nickel's worth of free advice to Sanders basically equated to "you shouldn't listen to your new head coach," suggesting that Monken hasn't won anything as an NFL head coach and is, therefore, unqualified to be coaching a guy who threw more interceptions than touchdowns.

Ignoring the fact that Monken has probably forgotten more football than Sanders has learned in his entire life, it doesn't sound like a winning strategy to have a quarterback and head coach not on speaking terms, but what do I know?

One man who agrees that this may be the worst bit of advice in the history of football is none other than OutKick's very own Dan Dakich, who went scorched earth on Acho during his "Don't @ Me" show.

"The NFL media and those around it are the dumbest in the world," Dakich said.

"He’s (Acho) telling a quarterback not to listen to a national champion offensive coordinator. Lamar Jackson had an MVP season under Todd Monken. Stetson Bennett won two national championships under Todd Monken."

Dakich has a point. Monken's credentials as an offensive mind would do wonders for Sanders' career — a career that is off to a dubious start, as I mentioned above.

Spurning the knowledge of someone just because they've never been a head coach is as dumb as it gets, and, as Dakich puts it, plenty of quarterbacks have benefited from first-time coaches in the past.

"Why would you listen to Matt LaFleur? Why would you listen to Sean McVay? Why would you listen to Kevin O’Connell?"

Dakich continues.

"Everyone loves these coaches now, but none of them had been NFL head coaches before."

He's right. Everyone has to start somewhere.

As Dakich points out, the only reason Acho would say something this dumb is for attention.

"People are saying the dumbest things possible to get attention."

To Sanders' credit, it looks like he and his new head coach are getting along just fine, regardless of what Acho thinks is best for him.

Is it a cheesy photo op? Sure.

But the timing seems anything but accidental, with this meeting of coach and QB taking place a mere 48 hours after Acho's unsolicited advice column.

Sorry, Emmanuel. Looks like all is well in Cleveland for now.

Maybe check back in a few years.