Dan Campbell Says Lions Player Punched Him For Hilarious Reason

Dan Campbell continues to prove he's a football guy to his core.

The Detroit Lions head coach is a content factory. The man is electric. Whether it's giving fired up locker room speeches, doing drills with the team, starring in commercials for Applebee's or something else, the man is nonstop entertainment.

That's even the case when a player punches him.

Dan Campell shares awesome story about being punched by Frank Ragnow

Campbell shared a story with the media about getting punched by Detroit star offensive lineman Frank Ragnow last week in a lighthearted moment between the two. The reason? Ragnow wanted to prove he is healthy after dealing with a pectoral muscle issue.

"Someone punches me against the wall, then I get punched again and I realize that it's Frank trying to show me that his pec is great. That's his way of telling me, 'Look how strong I am, it's good,'" Campbell explained, according to Will Burchfield.

We need cameras following Dan Campbell at all times. This man is more interesting than anyone else in the NFL, and I'm not even sure there's a close second.

Find yourself a coach who can do up-downs and also take two punches from a player in a stunt to prove someone's health.

Also, very bold from Frank Ragnow. Punching your coach - even jokingly - probably isn't a great idea. Punching a dude who looks like he could throw on the pads today and play safety, linebacker or TE is a very interesting choice.

The good news for Ragnow is that Campbell is the man, and was probably ready to celebrate getting Ragnow back in the lineup.

Props to Campbell for gifting football fans another awesome story. Now, it's time for him and the Lions to take care of business against the Cowboys. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.