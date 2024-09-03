Lions Coach Dan Campbell Stars In Applebee's New Ad Campaign

A new NFL season gets underway this week, so what better time for everyone's favorite neighborhood bar and grill (at least favorite neighborhood bar and grill that you go to when you're in a new city and it's next to your hotel), Applebee's, to unveil its new NFL-flavored ad campaign.

One that lets Detroit Lions head coach and certified football guy Dan Campbell show he might have the acting chops to make it in the pictures if the football thing doesn't pan out.

I haven't been to an Applebee's in years, but I always dug the ambiance. Any place with a local high school football schedule by the door, cheap drinks, and walls that look like they were decorated by an explosion at an antique mall are A-oh-kay in my book.

So, to remind fans that Applebee's is an establishment with food and TV, thereby making it a spot to watch football, they're rolling out this new campaign.

Here's what we've got for the big minute-plus teaser for whatever NFL-riblets crossover shenanigans they have up their sleeves for this season.

You've got Brock Purdy, Saquon Barkley, Swoop the Eagles Mascot, Sourdough Sam the Niners mascot, and more.

Then, of course, there's the Da Campbell cameo.

But Campbell got more than just a quick appearance in that 75-second clip, he got his own thirty-second spot which has been making the rounds on social media.

I'm always impressed by who can handle having to act in ads like this. A lot of athletes and coaches just can't pull it off, but Dan Campbell seems to have it down.

I wouldn't be shocked if someone was like, "Yeah, I took an improv class with Dan Campbell down at the Ha-Ha Hut. The guy was killing the entire time.

I don't think that's true, but if someone told me it was true, I'd believe it.

I'm sure we'll all see this spot pop up more than a few times this coming season.