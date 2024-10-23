Dan Campbell Draws Comparison Beween Jared Goff And Drew Brees: ‘It’s Rare To See'

Dan Campbell has high praise for quarterback Jared Goff — even comparing him to a future Hall of Famer, Drew Brees.

Campbell spent five years on the New Orleans Saints’ coaching staff when Brees was there. Now, as the head coach of the Detroit Lions, Campbell sees similarities in Goff.

"He's playing at a high level. Look, I was fortunate to be around Drew Brees as a player and as a coach for a combination of six years," Campbell told Rich Eisen on Tuesday. "When you're around that type of player, it's rare and to see the professionalism, the work that goes into it, the process, the competitiveness and there's things about Goff that remind me of him.

"He just, he's got a workman's attitude, he's blue-collar in that way. A quiet confidence, he doesn't get frazzled. He's tough, he's seeing it, and because of that, we put a lot on him."

Dan Campbell Brags On Jared Goff

Goff has led the Lions to a 5-1 record to start the season. He's been especially impressive over the current four-game winning streak, three of which have seen the QB end the first half without an incompletion.

"I think it's the accuracy, man. I think it's the ability to process what the defense is doing to you and in a split second, to make an accurate throw," Campbell said. "I think to be able to, I said this the other day, what certain players have in their head and what they've got in their heart is what separates guys in this league.

"So, there's a lot of players that have ability, but when you start talking about the quarterback position, man, if you don't have it up there and you don't have that drive and that competitiveness and that spirit, man, you'll break. You'll crumble. You can't do it, there's too much pressure. There's too much put on you, and our guy's got that. He's a winner, man. Your first description of a good quarterback is a guy that can win, and this guy's a winner. So, I'm glad we've got him."

In addition to later serving on the Saints coaching staff, Campbell was technically teammates with Brees during the 2009 season — when the legendary QB led the Saints franchise to its one and only Super Bowl win. But because Campbell was on injured reserve for the entire season with an MCL injury, he didn't get a Super Bowl ring.

Now, the head coach is hoping Goff can emulate Drew Brees and bring the Lions their first Super Bowl, too. Except this time, he will get a ring.