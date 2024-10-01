Dan Campbell Had No Idea Jared Goff Had Perfect Game, Didn't Give Him Game Ball After Win Over Seahawks

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a perfect night, literally, against the Seattle Seahawks and even set a new passing record in his team's 42-29 win, but Dan Campbell had no idea any of that happened.

Goff went 18-for-18 through the air against Seattle on Monday night, setting a record for the most pass attempts in a game without throwing an incomplete pass. Kurt Warner previously owned that record with just 10 straight passes without throwing an incompletion.

Campbell wasn't made aware of Goff's perfect game until he was informed about it during his postgame press conference, which also came after he celebrated with his team and handed out not one, not two, but three game balls to people not named Jared Goff.

"I just gave the game ball to somebody else, so I feel awful right now," Campbell joked. "I knew he played a heck of a game, I did not realize he was perfect. I did not know he was literally 18-for-18."

A video posted from inside a very happy Detroit locker room showed Campbell handing out game balls to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, wide receiver Jameson Williams, and safety Kerby Joseph.

Monday night's game was a wild one, and even featured Goff hauling in a touchdown catch of his own, so Campbell should get a pass for not throwing a game ball to his quarterback.

Campbell not realizing his quarterback was perfect is just the latest example that he's an all-time football guy. He's worried about one thing, and one thing only, and that's winning football games. There is locked in, and then there is so locked in you don't even realize your quarterback hasn't thrown an incomplete pass in an entire game. Campbell is different.

Detroit is now 3-1 on the year and will now enjoy a bye week before taking on the Dallas Cowboys on October 13.