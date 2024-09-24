Details Of How Dan Campbell's Address Leaked Are Infuriating

Dan Campbell's address leaked because a kid was upset with his coaching.

Campbell recently had to sell his house and move over security concerns about people showing up following the Lions losing to the 49ers in the NFC title game.

It's an unfortunate reminder that we live in a crazy world, and it only takes one lunatic to do something incredibly stupid for a tragedy to unfold.

Details released for how Dan Campbell's address became public.

Real estate information is public, but wealthy and high-profile people can take moves like buying property through an LLC to provide a bit more privacy. That's how Campbell purchased his old home, according to The Detroit News, but it ultimately didn't make a difference.

The outlet obtained a police report that indicated there were a few people who visited the house for service issues prior to the NFC title game, but it was the loss to the 49ers where things took a dark turn.

The Detroit News reports people showed up the night of the game and scared Campbell's daughter. An officer was stationed at the house into the early morning hours.

How did Campbell's address become public so quickly? A classmate of his daughter posted it on SnapChat after being upset with Campbell's coaching decisions in the NFC title game.

The unnamed student claimed he "found humor" in it when questioned by investigators, according to the same report. He also allegedly drove to Campbell's house the night of the loss to yell things. Campbell's wife Holly was informed that the student didn't break the law by sharing the address.

A major issue with Campbell's wife was the fact that now that the address was public, people would obviously be able to figure out when her husband was gone.

The family has since moved to a location that remains unknown.

More than anything, this is a great reminder that people need to think before posting things online. Again, addresses aren't classified or private, but why would anyone want to make it easier to find out where a coach or anyone else lives? Sharing an address and driving to a man's house to yell at it is a loser move. Hold yourself to a higher standard. It's really not that hard. Let me know what you think of the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.