Dan Campbell Selling Massive House For Very Troubling Reason

Dan Campbell is moving due to security concerns.

The Detroit Lions head coach has become a household name in the football world after turning around what used to be a very sad and pathetic franchise.

The Lions came within two bad quarters of football from playing in the Super Bowl last season. Campbell and company are one of the top Super Bowl favorites this season.

Unfortunately, some fans are taking things too far and that's forcing Campbell to dump his house.

Dan Campbell selling house over security concerns.

The popular football coach revealed that he had to sell his house because his address became public following the NFC title loss to the 49ers last year.

"There’s plenty of space. It's on two acres. The home is beautiful. It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost," Campbell told Crain's Detroit Business, according to Fox News. His home is listed for a healthy $4.5 million.

Campbell didn't elaborate on what happened when people found his address, but the police weighed in on the situation.

"Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated. We hope that everyone, including fans, will respect the privacy of individuals and their families," the Bloomfield Township Police said in a statement, according to the same report.

The good news for Campbell is that a deal is already pending to buy it. He won't have to wait long to get a big payday.

Let's also be crystal clear about one thing, you're a loser if your favorite team loses and your response is doxxing where the head coach lives.

If you think that's acceptable, then you're an idiot. I'm as passionate of a football fan as you'll ever find, but I wouldn't ever dream of posting a coach's address. It's simply unacceptable, and you never know what some lunatic might do. Be smart. Be much smarter.

People simply need to hold themselves to a higher standard than harassing a coach over a loss to the point he has to move. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.