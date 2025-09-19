Dallas Stars Defenseman Thomas Harley Shares Relatable Insight On Why He Likes Coaching

Harley is truly one of us.

You might not know the name Dallas Harley, but he just established himself as the most relatable guy in the NHL .

The Dallas Stars defenseman has been in the league for four years . He’s a top four defenseman on his team, and played a significant role in helping Team Canada win the Four Nations faceoff .

(Grunts in frustration).

Furthermore, he scored the series-winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

All this to say, the guy is good at hockey. He’s got a high IQ for the game and knows what it takes to win hockey games.

But sometimes, he needs a little help.

Good news for him, each NHL team has a litany of coaches to help him in any area he wants: pure defending, power play, penalty kill, offense. Whatever knowledge Harley thinks he lacks, he can get.

Evidently, he appreciates it a lot too, a rarity for a lot of high-profile athletes who think they know everything. Why is that?

Harely explained in the best way possible.

Relatable!

I’ve been an athlete my whole life, and sometimes, my lack of knowledge definitely makes me feel stupid. I’ve experienced the value that a wise coach can bring. No player knows everything, and it's great to hear from people who have decades more involvement in the game than you.

Harley gets that more than most pros, and this kind of humility will definitely help him continue to rise in the league. He certainly won’t be stupid for long!