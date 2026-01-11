Dallas Goedert Is Quickly Becoming The Eagles' Most Dangerous Offensive Weapon

No one has a good answer for the Eagles' No. 1 tight end.

The Philadelphia Eagles have found their best offensive weapon, and it's… Dallas Goedert.

Wait what?

We are all familiar with how much the Eagles rely on Saquon Barkley to get their offense going. Makes sense, one of the best athletes in the world is going to be option one.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Then there are the receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. When they aren't complaining about a lack of targets (which Brown is really the only one who does), it's hard to find a better one-two punch in the league.

But it's Dallas Goedert — the long-time tight end — who has been Mr. Reliable down the stretch.

During the last three weeks of the NFL regular season, Goedert had nearly as many touchdowns (four) as those three combined (5). 

Goedert has been hot over the past month and a half, which capped off a year in which he had career highs in receptions (60) and touchdowns (11). 

That level of production hasn’t stopped in the playoffs. In the first half of the Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers, he scored both Eagles touchdowns, one of which came on a jet sweep.

One half of good football doesn't promise you anything in the playoffs. But if Philadelphia makes a run, they won't be successful without their new best offensive weapon.

