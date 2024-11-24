The Dallas Cowboys' Special Teams Had A Horrendous First Half Against Washington

The Dallas Cowboys can't do anything right this year.

Earlier this month , quarterback Dak Prescott underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hamstring. While that’s never a great set of circumstances to have to deal with, it becomes worse when you consider that the team was struggling to stay in the playoff hunt and is now pretty much out of it with a 3-7 record.

And so the injury-plagued and incredibly disappointing Cowboys went to Washington D.C. to face the Commanders, hoping to put up a somewhat respectable performance. However, their special teams unit prevented that from happening.

On the Cowboys’ first drive of the game, Brand Aubrey lined up for a chip-shot 35-yard attempt. You’d think this would be a quick way for Dallas to strike first, but Washington ended up blocking the kick.

On Dallas’ next possession, Aubrey got a chance to redeem himself. But the otherwise reliable Cowboys kicker flat-out missed a 42-yarder.

The special teams woes didn’t stop with the kicking unit. Later in the half, punter Brian Anger had a punt blocked that set Washington up with excellent field possession.

While the Commanders would turn the ball over deep in Cowboys territory, its still a miserable showing in this phase of the game.

Coaches talk all the time about special teams needed to play a key role in a winning effort. Should Dallas end up losing this game, they can likely place a lot of the blame of the right feet of Aubrey and Anger, and the blocking on both the field goal and punt teams.