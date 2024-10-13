VIDEO: Dallas Cowboys Fans Break Out 'Let's Go Brandon' Chant For Kicker Aubrey

For a perfect example of "I see what you did there," look no further than Dallas Cowboys fans on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

When Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey ran onto the field to attempt a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter, fans broke out in a cheer that made a lot of sense.

Fox microphones clearly picked up a solid, "Let's Go Brandon!" chant from many Dallas fans.

Sure, the Cowboys fans could certainly have been JUST cheering for their field goal kicker.

But, that seems unlikely. As everyone knows by now, "Let's Go Brandon" is a common rallying cry among those on the right because it translates to "F**k Joe Biden."

So, yeah, people on social media heard the chant and knew immediately what the fans were really trying to say.

You also have to consider where this chant broke out. That would be Dallas, Texas.

Texas voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again in 2020. The state hasn't voted for a Democrat president since 1976 and that was Jimmy Carter.

So it seems pretty clear that fans had more than one intention when they started chanting for their kicker.

It appears that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz trying to "take back football" from Republicans isn't quite working as planned.

By and large, football fans skew Republican, as evidenced by the chant in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Democrats are doing their best to win some of the people back, but it's never going to happen. The party that wants to emasculate men isn't going to convince people that they actually really like football.

Football is one of the ultimate displays of masculinity in American society and masculinity is something Democrats fear.