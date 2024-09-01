Democrats Brutally Roasted Over Cringe Tim Walz Tweet

The Democrats might want to dial back the cringe when it comes to social media.

There's a lot of things you should avoid being in life, and cringe is right at the top of the list. Unfortunately, the people running X account for @TheDemocrats never got the memo.

The account tweeted a photo Friday night of the Democrat VP candidate and Minnesota Governor with the caption, "Put us in coach, we’re ready to vote!"

Social media roasts cringe tweet about Tim Walz

Walz was an assistant at Mankato West High School, and was part of a state title team. Being an assistant coach definitely still makes you a coach, but the perception the Democrats are definitely pushing is he was the leader of the team. He was not.

People had plenty to say in response to the tweet. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Is it just me or does this give off serious Dwight Schrute vibes? It's almost like a scene out of "The Office" when it comes to being the assistant to the regional manager.

If you hop on social media and fire off a graphic calling the Minnesota Governor "Coach Walz," then you're just asking the internet to remind everyone on X that he actually was an assistant.

It's just cringe. It's that simple, and what do we never want to be online? Cringe. Avoid it at all costs, but @TheDemocrats stepped knee deep in it here.

At least we got some laughs out of the situation. Their cringe is our win. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.