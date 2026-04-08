Dale Jr. Breaks Silence On Secret Brother 'Figgy Earnhardt,' Who His Family Hid For Decades

Is Figgy Earnhardt not the greatest NASCAR name ever?

Did Dale Earnhardt have a secret child that, somehow, the Earnhardt family has kept under wraps for nearly three decades now?

That's what the NASCAR internet is talking about today. Well, scratch that. That's who the NASCAR internet is talking about today. Figgy Earnhardt.

Not the War in Iran. Not us literally traveling to – and around – the moon. Not oil prices, or gas prices, or egg prices (remember that one?!).

Figgy Earnhardt.

First off, what a name. But we'll get into it.

For those who don't follow these things because you're an adult with a job and kids, for some reason, folks are convinced that Dale Earnhardt had a secret son named Figgy.

It all started with a innocent Reddit post, and it blew up some much, that Dale Earnhardt Jr. was forced to address it on his podcast this week.

Who is Figgy? Does he exist? Did he race? Is he alive? Which wife did he belong to? Did he know his daddy? Does he know Dale Jr., Kerry or Kelly or Taylor? Does he like Teresa?

No, right? NOBODY likes Teresa!

Anyway, here's Dale Jr. throwing a wet towel on the whole thing … sort of?

Figgy Earnhardt will always live in our hearts, I suppose

I mean, that's a no, but it's not a hard "no." Perhaps there's still hope for Figgy after all. Who knows?

Well, Junior does, but he wouldn't just tell us. Why would he? Figgy = clicks. Anything with an Earnhardt does, and now you start speculating that Dale had a secret son named Figgy? The internet's gonna go NUTS over that.

And they have! It all started last week with a Reddit post that now has well over 1 million clicks:

I distinctly remember Dale Earnhardt having an additional son named Figgy Earnhardt alongside Dale Jr and Kerry. One of my other friends also swears he remembers this son. I feel like I’m going crazy searching online. I got curious one day a couple weeks ago about what happened to Figgy cause I didn’t remember him going into nascar like Dale’s other sons. I can find no trace of him online.

I’m posting this here to see if anyone else remembers Figgy Earnhardt / knows why he seems to have been scrubbed from the internet.

READ: Doctor tasked with saving Dale's life finally speaks out

Because we live in 2026, that post went viral, and everyone ran with it this week. And just like that, Figgy Earnhardt was born.

And with Figgy came the memes, and the videos, and, of course, the AI pictures.

No, that's not Figgy Earnhardt. Please don't be fooled, and please don't blame me when you are. I'm just the messenger. It's my job to keep everyone here up to date on the latest internet trends, so that's what I'm doing.

This, while dark, was also funny:

So do I!

Unfortunately, not of it's true, according to Dale Jr.

Right?

… Right?!