Dale Earnhardt's Daytona 500 Winning Crew Chief Under Fire For 'Disrespectful' Radio Rant

A bunch of soft NASCAR fans are crying because Larry McReynolds may or may not have taken what they deem to be a shot at Hall of Famer Mark Martin.

Come on. Did y'all vote for Kamala, too?! Grow a set of nuts, hippies. Please. For the love of God.

McReynolds – Dale Earnhardt's crew chief for Dale's only Daytona 500 triumph in 1998 – now hosts a very successful Sirius XM NASCAR radio show every day. When he's not doing that, he's calling races in the spring for Fox.

He's been dubbed America's Crew Chief for two decades now. He's smarter than you and me combined. He's forgotten more about NASCAR than we know. It's a bloodbath.

That being said, Larry Mac found himself in HOT water yesterday after listeners got all pissy over his comments about NASCAR's current playoff format. Specifically, the part when he seemingly takes a shot at an unnamed, and championship-less, driver:

Mark Martin can handle himself, simps

My God. The NASCAR community is just so soft. Everyone is PISSED today. Larry Mac has come out and said his comments weren't about Mark Martin, but that seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

The Big J NASCAR writers are all upset. The fans are pissed. Mark is a big boy, so I assume he doesn't give a shit, but everyone else surely does.

Quit whining, dummies. For starters, Larry Mac never said the name "Mark Martin." I happen to think he was talking about Denny Hamlin. Just my two cents.

Either is fine, by the way. Who cares? NASCAR fans love to bitch and moan. I know, because I do it plenty.

Right now, the hot topic is the playoff format. A lot of folks are apparently tired of it, and there's this weird push to go back to what it used to be decades ago.

That ain't happening. Come on. Let's not be silly here. NASCAR is going to places like Mexico (yuck), Chicago (YUCK) and San Diego (reportedly). You think they're gonna go BACK to the old championship format? No shot. Ain't happening. Not now. Not next year. Not ever.

Do a majority of Cup fans want it? Or just the ones on Twitter? Remember, that's not real life. Not saying it's not true. Just saying social media isn't a great barometer. Tweak the current format all you want. I'm fine with that. But you ain't going back to what it was, so let's get that out of our minds and then have an actual conversation. Fair?

Anyway, everyone assumes Dale's old crew chief was calling out Mark Martin for never winning a championship, which isn't a great look because … Larry Mac never won one, either. It's all he-said, she-said, blah, blah, blah.

It's good for radio, and probably great for Larry's show. Frankly, that's all that really matters at the end of the day.

PS: Mark vs. Danielle Trotta – who ya got?