Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals The One Big Regret He Has About His Racing Career

You'd be hard-pressed to find many racing careers that went better than that of Dale Earnhardt Jr., but that doesn't mean that he's without regrets.

During an interview with Fox Sports' SPEED with Harvick and Buxton hosted by NASCAR great Kevin Harvick and Fox IndyCar announcer Will Buxton (which I'd advise you to check out if you're a motorsports fan), Earnhardt was asked if there was anything he regretted not doing while still behind the wheel.

"IndyCar," Earnhardt said per Fox Sports. "I've had some chances to just run laps at [Indianapolis Motor Speedway] in a car, and I should've. And I always kind of wondered what that would feel like, and just saying that now, I'm probably going to get another couple of offers, but that ship has sailed.

"I wish I would've done that, really, because when I was younger, in my 30s, I had some opportunities just to go feel it. Not really go race. I don't need to go race, but I just really would love to know what that car feels like going around such a historic racetrack."

Are you telling me we were all robbed of Dale Jr. doing Double Duty?!

We've seen a lot of drivers over the years try their hand at both IndyCar and NASCAR. Drivers like Tony Stewart, AJ Foyt, Juan Pablo Montoya, James Allmendinger, Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick, Kurt Busch, and even Mario Andretti, just to name a few.

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Most recently, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champ Kyle Larson attempted Double Duty by taking part in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in 2024 and 2025.

I can assure you that having Dale Earnhardt Jr. hop in an IndyCar would've been a massive deal.

Earnhardt was also asked who he would most like to see hop in a stock car, and he gave an answer that I think a lot of people (*raises hand*) would agree with.

"Max [Verstappen]," Earnhardt said. "He's like us; he's one of us when it comes down to it. He just loves to race."

Well, the four-time F1 champ is now part of the Ford family thanks to Red Bull's engine partnership with the auto giant. So how about someone over there pulls some strings and makes this happen?

That way, years down the line, when Verstappen is asked about his biggest regret, he can't say, "not doing a NASCAR race."