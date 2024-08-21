If Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets His Way, NASCAR Will Die

I love Dale Earnhardt Jr. Seriously, I think he's maybe the smartest, most relatable voice in all of NASCAR. He's the bridge from the fans, to the decision-makers.

Every sport has one, and I'd argue that Dale Jr. is the best there is. I'm not sure that there's even a close second. Actually, I'm sure there's not. It's Dale, and then everyone else.

So, when I say this, just know how it's not easy for me. I don't say it lightly. I don't love saying it, but it needs to be said …

I think Dale Earnhardt Jr. just suggested quite possibly the dumbest thing I've ever heard when it comes to NASCAR and the NFL. If the sport were to listen to him, it would die. Cease to exist. NASCAR would be over, just like that. Hang it up and call it a career.

Dale, with a straight face, suggested that NASCAR go up against the NFL during the fall. Mano a mano. 1 p.m. green flags versus 1 p.m. kickoffs. Let the viewers decide which they want to watch.

To be the best, you have to beat the best, according to Earnhardt:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn't want the NFL smoke

Holy cow, you will not hear a worse idea today. It's just not possible.

The NFL is king. It's so far above everything else in terms of money and TV ratings, it's laughable. We live in a time where everything is down across the board in terms of TV ratings … except football.

And yes, I'm including college football, too, because they own Saturdays for the next four months starting this weekend.

Every year, the fancy people in the graphics department pump out a chart showing what people watched that year. And every year, it's the same 50 things … football, football, and more football.

Look at THIS from 2022:

Insane. I don't see any automobile emojis on that chart, do you? No. Because, in no world is NASCAR ever going to compete with the NFL or college football. Never.

The Daytona 500 would give a noon game between Vandy and Kentucky, announced by Beth Mowins, a run for its money. Maybe. Other than that? It's useless.

And this isn't a knock on NASCAR. Insert whichever sport you'd like to go up against the NFL, and they'd lose. Handily.

The WNBA has been doing great ratings this summer. People are thrilled about it. Congrats!

Guess what? You won't hear a peep from them starting in a few weeks.

Which is exactly what happens to NASCAR in the fall. The playoffs start Labor Day weekend, and that's when people stop watching, because it's officially football season. It's silly, and it's a disservice to the sport, the fans, and the drivers.

I've argued for years now that the schedule should end when football season starts. Chase Elliott, the sport's most popular driver, has also made that argument before.

He's right. So am I. Dale Earnhardt Jr., as smart as he is, whiffed here. He doesn't want the NFL smoke. I promise. Don't go up against the king. Hell, stop going up against football in general.

Own the spring. Own the summer. Sit it out during the fall.

You're welcome!