Dale Earnhardt Disgustingly Disrespected, NASCAR's All-Female Team Had Race Fans Buzzing & Bubba Wallace Hate

It took a billion hours, but we finally got a decent little automobile race yesterday at Michigan! Sure, NASCAR threw just the dumbest caution of all time with four miles to go, but whatever.

Tyler Reddick still won, McDonald's is back in Victory Lane just like it's the 1990s all over again, and fans still hate Bubba Wallace.

All is right with the world on this second-to-last Tuesday in August. And now, we get to head down to Daytona for the Firecracker 400/Pepsi 400/Coke 400/ Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Who has it better than us today? Nobody! So, let's get after it.

We're gonna talk about Michigan – mainly the flips and the boos – and then we'll revisit last week's nonsense with Austin Dillon and see if y'all think he should've been stripped of playoff eligibility.

I think NASCAR probably got this one right, although most of the insufferable woke sports media agree with me, which makes me think I'm in the wrong. We'll see.

I reckon Bubba will make a cameo, along with Dale Earnhardt (senior and junior!) AND an all-female team down in the ARCA series earned a top-10 on the track and in our hearts last Saturday. That's worth a couple clicks, right?

Vroom vroom, ladies!

Four tires, a splash of that Sunoco racing fuel so I can get to the golf course today, and maybe a Tesla charger for Dale Sr. You'll see.

Monday(ish) Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Boy, Everyone Is TESTY Right Now' edition – is LIVE!

Let's start with Austin Dillon before we most likely forget about him until next season

I know, it's unconventional, but we have to start with how last week ended. It was a cliffhanger, folks! NASCAR left us hanging because we knew they'd do something, but by the time this award-winning column went live, they had done nothing.

That changed late in the week, when they decided the best course of action was to let Wreckin' Austin Dillon keep his sham win, but strip him of playoff eligibility. Doesn't mean he can't make the playoffs, but that win alone ain't gonna get the job done.

Frankly, it's only a win in the record books now. That's it.

Honestly, Austin Dillon ain't winning squat this year as far as a championship goes, so he's probably OK with that. Seriously. I'd rather have my win count long-term, especially when I stink short-term.

Did y'all agree with it? Let me know! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.

You know who I can promise you agreed with it? Dale Earnhardt Jr. He interviewed Austin before the penalties were handed out, and his face was screaming bullshit the entire time:

Yeah, sorry Austin. Junior ain't buying what you're selling.

What's the saying? Don't bullshit a bullshitter. That's Dale right here. Frankly, it's me most days. I'm all for some good BS. I thrive on it. But don't insult my intelligence with it.

As for what the current drivers thought of the penalty … it depended on which automobile you drove! Naturally. The Chevy guys, like Kyle Busch, thought it was a little harsh. The Toyota guys, like Denny Hamlin, thought it made sense.

Joey Logano, meanwhile, got peppered with questions from one media fella who just wouldn't shut the hell up:

Michigan started a little rocky, but the racing was solid

Kyle Busch back to shit-talking. Thank God. This weird down year for Rowdy has been beyond depressing. Frankly, it's really hurt me more than anyone else.

What did Doug Heffernan once say? Divorce is hardest on the best friends. That's me this year with Kyle Busch sucking ass. He's the biggest #content producer in the garage, and if he's not producing #content because he stinks, this award-winning column takes a hit.

So, it was nice to see him back with a little fire in the belly this weekend. And hey! He led some laps at Michigan and finished 4th. Fourth!

For those wondering, that would be Rowdy's first top-five since Dover … in April. APRIL.

One of the best TV shows of all time. I'd take it over Seinfeld any day of the week and twice on Sundays – assuming there's not a NASCAR race on at the same time, of course.

As for the racin' over the weekend at Michigan, I enjoyed it. It's like a smaller version of Daytona or Talladega – or Atlanta at this point – but the cars aren't bogged down with restrictor plates (yes, I know that's not what they're called anymore, but I'm an American).

Good passing, good racing, lead changes, one car inexplicably flipped for no reason at all. It was solid stuff.

Now, did Sunday go great? Nope. Nobody could get in, everyone got poured on, Corey LaJoie flipped a billion times and Denny Hamlin wrecked himself, which those who DID get inside the actual gates loved.

Rocky start Sunday, a solid finish Monday!

Cyber Dale Earnhardt, Chase vs. Blaney & the women of ARCA

What a shirt! God, I love this country. We're so petty. NASCAR fans are insanely petty. And wreck, Bubba did! And he was a tad dramatic about it, too. Bonus!

PS: if you thought Bubba had a good car this weekend at Michigan, wait till Saturday night in Daytona. NASCAR will make sure he's all souped up for the Firecracker 400.

Death, taxes, and Bubba Wallace being in contention with two to go at Daytona. Bank on it.

OK, couple quickies as I head east on International Blvd. towards the speedway. First up? How about this angry little move from Chase Elliott on his good "buddy" Ryan Blaney?

What was THAT, Chase? Don't bother asking him, because I know. He had a good little automobile all day – a top-five car for sure – but sucked at the end on the restarts, which is typical for him.

That angered Chase, who then saw Blaney next to him and figured he'd be able to take a little frustration out on his buddy because they'd ultimately just get tanked at some point down the road and laugh about it.

There. Cleared it up for y'all. You are welcome!

You know who used to clear things up over a couple dozen beers back in the day? Dale Earnhardt. You know who would despise what this country has become in 2024? Dale Earnhardt!

Honestly, it's kind of badass looking. But also, it's an electric vehicle, and I'll be damned if anything associated with Dale Earnhardt is on an electric vehicle. Yuck.

Gas-guzzlers only, baby. Drill baby Drill!!!!

Finally, let's head on down to the ARCA series on the way out and check in on a couple up-and-comers:

I have gone ahead and made the tough decision that this will now be a pro-women of ARCA column moving forward. We stand with Toni, Taylor, Amber and any other female who deals with the losers on social media who say they can't win.

They can, and they will!

OK, let's head to Daytona. Two races left in the regular season. Strap in.