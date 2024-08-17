Where Is The Car That Killed Dale Earnhardt? NASCAR Fans Think They've Found It

Where is the car that killed Dale Earnhardt? How's THAT for a loaded question to kick off your Saturday?! There's deep state, and then there's deeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep NASCAR state.

This is deep, so strap in.

The internet is running wild today with conspiracy theories – when is it not? – over what exactly happened to Dale Earnhardt's 2001 Daytona 500 car. Didn't think that's how we would start a big weekend, but here we are.

This is why we need college football back. Don't worry, one more week!

Until then, though, we have to sift through all the internet weeds to find Dale's famous No. 3 Chevy, which hit the wall nose-first coming off Turn 4 in the 2001 Daytona 500, and came to one final rest.

That's the last time we saw it … until now, of course. Let's fire up the interne machine and see what it spits out!

"Current speculation is that it is in a secure area that only a few people have access to," one popular, and reliable, Twitter user – The Dale Earnhardt Archives – replied yesterday to a question about the whereabouts of Dale's car.

"My feeling is, that if the car still exists it will eventually be destroyed as those who are directly connected to it pass on. It will never been seen by the public & I’m ok with that."

Where is Dale Earnhardt's 2001 Daytona 500 car?

So, there you have it, right? What's left of Dale Earnhardt's final ride is resting comfortably in a secure location. Area 51? No idea. Dale Earnhardt Jr. famously has a graveyard of old cars scattered throughout the woods. Maybe it's in there somewhere. Who knows!

The internet does, of course. Let's check in with our favorite sleuths:

I mean, we're just all over the map! It's a team effort, and if anything unites the NASCAR world, it's Dale Earnhardt. We hate each other over everything else, but when it comes to Dale, we all band together and act like one big happy family.

Anyway, the most popular theory, as you can see, is the Richard Childress one. Is it buried somewhere on Richard's property? And is it whole, or in a tiny, smashed up cube? No clue.

The Daytona pond one is interesting, but I doubt that. Seems odd to me. You're gonna sink it to the bottom of Lake Lloyd? Don't think so.

If drunk NASCAR fans got even a whiff of that theory, they'd be throwing themselves in that lake at around 1 a.m. during race week. Hell, the Firecracker 400 is a week from today! Maybe I'll found out myself.

Anyway, it's a solid little Twitter thread to get lost in on a Saturday morning in mid-August. Knock yourselves out, if you'd like.

Let me know what you find! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.