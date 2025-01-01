Dak Prescott Enhances Security After Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos' Pricey Items Are Stolen

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is beefing up his security after a recent mishap.

Sarah Jane Ramos — fiancée to the Cowboys QB — was targeted by thieves on Christmas Week when her vehicle was looted in the Dallas area.

Ramos' incident occurred amid a wave of home break-ins and robberies targeting American athletes.

According to TMZ Sports, Ramos (a wine specialist) was rushing to Pilates class on Dec. 26 when she accidentally left her car unlocked. The 31-year-old was also trying to dodge rain as she hustled to Pilates.

Prescott's wife-to-be lost an estimated $40,000 to $50,000 in prized handbags and other valuables.

Alluding to the incident involving his fiancée, Prescott addressed the media, assuring them that personal security would not be an issue moving forward.

Prescott's response mirrored recent comments by Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who warned thieves that his home is protected by guys with guns.

"Not everything that comes with it [fame] is great. You weigh the good with the bad," Prescott said in response to the incident. Prescott spoke on the spree of home break-ins.

"What we're subject to, that others can look up and just see how much we make or maybe an address, and that puts us subject to a target."

Recent burglaries have affected stars like Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Both had their homes broken into while they were playing away games.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also fell victim to burglars, having a window at his residence broken while Burrow was away and playing on Monday Night Football.

Prescott and Ramos shared a 10-month-old daughter.

"As I said for me and for my teammates," Prescott continued, "I think for anybody across the league or anybody of celebrity status, I guess you could say it's unfortunate, but yeah, we have to take and do what's necessary to protect us and our family,"

The Daily Mail reported that Ramos had several items stolen from her car, including designer handbags and purses from Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada." The outlet also noted that Sarah Jane lost several credit cards, which the culprits tried using for purchases. No arrests have been made so far.

