Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Drops Truth Bomb On College Football Officiating

Dabo’s done playing nice, the Clemson coach just called out college football officiating, and fans are ready to pass the collection plate.

College football fans across the country, and coaches, are assuredly agreeing with Dabo Swinney after he unloaded on the state of officiating in college football.

Finally, someone comes out and says it on a platform big enough to potentially make a difference in the long run.

On Tuesday, the Clemson head coach was not worried about potential fines or blowback from the ACC, or the NCAA for that matter. When he was asked about the current state of officiating, Swinney said it was a system that needed changing.

While making the point that players, and coaches, are held accountable for their actions on the field, he also pointed out that officials should be held for their mistakes. And no, he doesn't mean a quiet punishment by the leagues, or being moved to sideline duty.

"So, as opposed to just getting a report on Monday, you turn in 10 (plays) and we had a game … I ain’t going to tell you the game. I’m not gonna say the game, but we’re only allowed to turn in. You know, there’s a system of accountability, but y’all don’t know anything about it, it's behind a curtain. 'How dare we have accountability?'

"In the meantime, we got gambling issues going on, people being suspended, all that kind of stuff, right? Yep. I mean, refs are people too. It ain’t just coaches and players. And if they’re a part of the game, then by God, they ought to be a part of the game, and they ought to be a part of the accountability, and they ought to be a part of the consequences, not just behind some shadowy curtain like no, they ought to have to answer for it."

And, scene.

Dabo Swinney just said what every college coach is thinking.

I don't know what's gotten into Dabo over the past week, but I like this side of the Clemson head coach. Maybe it's the losing season, or trying to decide how to navigate the future.

But, I'm all in with this Dabo Swinney.