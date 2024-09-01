Dabo Swinney And Clemson Brutally Destroyed On Social Media After Humiliating Loss

Social media has been cooking since Saturday when Georgia obliterated Clemson.

The Tigers lost 34-3 to the Georgia Bulldogs to open the season, and it's another disappointing opener for Dabo Swinney's squad.

There were a few jokes that started circulating once the game ended, but after an entire day of football and time for people to cook, we have some of the best content you'll see all year.

Social media nukes Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers

Did OutKick get it started with a series of tweets? We might have, but people took over from there.

Check out some of the best Clemson/Dabo/Georgia tweets on the internet right now, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

There are few things more entertaining on the internet than when everyone comes together to cook someone or something.

Dabo and Clemson are still taking shots online nonstop after the sun came up on Sunday. It's clear fans have had enough.

We even ran a poll asking if Dabo Swinney - a man with two national title rings - should be fired. The results came in with 49.5% of people wanting him fired.

Absolutely wild response that I don't think many people saw coming.

Laugh at Clemson all you want, but recognize it could be your team next that stumbles and fall. Enjoy it while you can. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.