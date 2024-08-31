Clemson Fans Have A Bad Day, Give It To Dabo Swinney On Social Media Following Georgia Debacle

We all knew that Dabo Swinney was not going to change his approach to college football, and this game against Georgia was a measuring stick about how he handles his roster with the transfer portal.

Well, in the first couple minutes of the second half against the Bulldogs on Saturday in Atlanta, Clemson fans were most likely regretting the money spent on a trip to watch their Tigers play this Labor Day weekend.

The entire off-season conversation centered around how this Clemson team would look in the opener against Georgia, given that Dabo Swinney has continued to stay away from adding a lot of additional help from the transfer portal. Wanting to stick with the traditional route of recruiting, and adding maybe a few players, the way he's gone about putting together a team has made fans scratch their heads over the past number of years.

On Saturday, this was another example of how far Clemson has fallen when it comes to staying competitive with teams like Georgia, who continues to be the driving force in college football.

If you are a fan of the Tigers, social media might be your best friend when it comes to letting out those frustrations, and there were plenty of reactions that sum up the current state of the Tigers fan base.

Where Does Dabo Swinney, Clemson Go From Here?

Well, on the brightside, there's still almost a full season to play. On the other hand, if Clemson can't find a way to score a touchdown, this could end up being another year of questions for Dabo Swinney and his staff.

Certainly this team can still win the ACC, and grab a spot in the College Football Playoff, but that's going to take a whole lot of work. We know that they have playmakers on defense, but that squad could only hold-on for so long without the offense giving them a chance.

The criticism of Swinney is only going to pickup from here back home, but maybe it's a good thing that Dabo is no longer taking phone calls on his weekly coaches show.

Either way, fans traveling back to South Carolina are tired of hearing the excuses, and Saturday's throttling by Georgia is just another example of how far they have left to go.