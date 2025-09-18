Cubs Pitcher Shota Imanaga Parties Hard After Clinching Playoff Berth

Party hard, Chicago.

The Cubs are heading back to the postseason — and it wasn’t a small celebration. After Wednesday’s 8–4 win over the Pirates, Japanese Chicago Cubs ace Shota Imanaga was drenched in clubhouse champagne, delivering an unforgettable postgame reaction.

The Cubs, now 88-64, clinched their first full-season playoff berth since 2018 (and first postseason appearance since 2020).

Imanaga, 32, was hyped to the high heavens.

Under his champagne shower, he dropped this gem, for all the dudes celebrating the Cubs' win:

"I learned that with champagne, instead of drinking it, you should absorb it with your skin. It feels better," Imanaga said from the clubhouse celebration.

WATCH:

The scene brought to mind legendary celebrations — like the late Bob Uecker’s infamous Brewers moment in 2024, when Mr. Baseball shamelessly peed his pants after clinching the division.

Elsewhere in the NL, the stretch run is intense: the Diamondbacks and Reds are fighting for wild card spots, hoping the Mets slip out of the sixth spot. But in the NL Central, things are settled — the Brewers locked up the division, and the Cubs punched their ticket to October.

Chicago’s rotation — led by Imanaga, rookie Cade Horton, and veteran Matthew Boyd (minus a rough outing on Wednesday) — has put the team on a confident path in Craig Counsell’s second season.

Imanaga has followed up his strong rookie campaign with another standout season: he’s 9-7 with a 3.29 ERA, 110 strikeouts, and a 0.95 WHIP in 23 starts.

