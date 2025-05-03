Missing Japan, Cubs Pitcher Shota Imanaga Is Having A Tough Time Soaking His Troubles Away

Moving around the globe for any kind of job — even to be a Major League pitcher — has got to be pretty tough. There are always things that you're going to miss about home, whether it's the people, the food, or, in the case of Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga, the bathtubs.

The lefty was doing an interview when he was asked about what he missed most about Japan now that he spends most of his time here in the States.

Imanaga didn't even have to think about it: bathtubs.

"Most houses in Japan have bathtubs," he said. "So when I go somewhere without one, I miss the bathtubs in Japan."

Now, hang on a second. I don't know why, but for some reason, Japan has figured out bathroom fixtures, and the rest of us are practically bathing and defecating in the Stone Age.

I mean, they famously have toilets over there that have more computing power than the Apollo 11 capsule.

They even played a role in luring Roki Saski to the Dodgers.

So, I can understand why Imanaga feels this way, especially when he's in a place sans bathtub.

But what's even more impressive is that he won't take "no bathtub" for an answer.

"The place I’m at right now doesn't have a bathtub. So I bought an inflatable tub, which is for kids or babies, and I just put hot water in there, and I’ll just go in there," Imanaga said.

Now this is a hardcore bathtub guy. When his back is against the wall, he goes out and gets a kiddie pool to fill with water and soak away his troubles.

Although, I can't help but wonder: Are there no places with bathtubs in Chicago? Some Chicagoland realtor needs to hook Shota up with a tub.

And a good one. I'm talking about a jacuzzi or garden tub.