Sidney Crosby Gives His Thoughts On Alex Ovechkin Ahead Of Possible Final Meetings

Could we be seeing the end of one of the NHL's best rivalries?

One of the things that got the NHL through those rough post-lockout seasons in the mid-to-late aughts was the rivalry between a couple of young, generational superstars: Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals.

Now, after 20 years of a rivalry that morphed into mutual respect between two all-time greats, we could be getting the final installments this weekend.

Ovechkin's future is up in the air, and the two teams are set to meet Saturday and Sunday for a home-and-home series that will leave both clubs with just one game left on their respective schedules.

The NHL's scheduling folks were cooking on this one.

The potential end of one of the league's greatest rivalries has left everyone reflecting, including Crosby.

"It’s been on my mind quite a bit," Crosby said, per The Athletic. "I’ve been thinking about him a lot, because I know it’s something that has got to be on his mind constantly right now. When you get to a certain age, it’s the way it is. Every player is going to have to deal with it at some point."

Sid might soon have to make a decision similar to the one Ovechkin will be mulling this summer, but what is wild is that both players are still competing at a very high level.

Crosby has 74 points (29G, 45A) in 67 games this season, with his play helping to get the Penguins back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a three-year absence. Meanwhile, Ovechkin has appeared in all 79 games to date and racked up 61 points (31G, 30A), but his Caps will need some help to get into the postseason.

Obviously, ticket prices were surging, with the lowest prices for a seat at Sunday's game in Washington starting at around $122.

"He’s accomplished so much and has had an amazing career," Crosby said. "And I know that he still has an incredible passion for that game. That’s obvious. It’s definitely crossed my mind a lot lately, wondering what he’s going to do, because you don’t know what’s going to happen."