Alex Ovechkin Reveals That He Will Decide His Future After This Season Ends

Could these be the final games for the Great 8?

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will turn 41 next September, and there's a big focus on what he will do about his future.

There are rumblings that this season could be the last for the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer.

However, none of us will know if this is his last season until after it's over.

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The Great 8 did a sit-down interview with Caps radio broadcaster John Walton, and in a teaser for the full interview, which is slated to air Wednesday night, Walton asked if he had decided on his future.

"Not yet," he said. "We're going to decide in the summer. I have to talk to my family, with Ted (Leonsis, Caps owner), with (GM Chris Patrick), (President of Hockey Ops Brian MacLellan), and have to decide in the summer."

When asked about the most important part of this decision, Ovechkin talked about his health.

"Healthwise, I'm going to be 41 in September, so we just have to be smart about it," he said.

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The Capitals are currently five points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. So, they're not out of the playoff race, but they would need a lot to go right for them and a lot to go wrong for several other teams to play beyond mid-April.

Which is to say that Ovechkin will soon have the time to kick around his options beyond this season.

Ovechkin has 31 goals and 30 assists this season in 78 games played, which tells you that he's still productive and appears to be healthy.

He's also in the final year of his current deal, meaning that he'll become a free agent in July unless he retires or re-signs in Washington.

But, honestly, even if he doesn't decide what he's going to do until August, it seems hard to imagine him signing anywhere else.