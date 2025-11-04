Trump can end wars. Can he make Americans like soccer?

President Trump is getting major respect from a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, which in the superior NFL framing, would be like earning praise from a five-time AP MVP.

European soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, unbothered by crazy leftists since they have no say in his stardom, openly credited President Donald Trump for his impact thus far as president and how powerful he views the American leader.

Ronaldo, 40, spoke to Piers Morgan in an interview this week and lauded Trump as "one of the guys that can help to change the world."

In the sports world, this kind of praise was once nearly unheard of.

WATCH:

Within a week, Trump has been praised for his leadership by Ronaldo and China’s President Xi, which is uniquely impressive.

Athletes have largely gravitated toward Trump, though they’re now speaking up more freely. Between terms, more pressure built up in American leagues and the media to oppose the president.

Herschel Walker, Bryson DeChambeau and Nick Bosa bucked the trend of needing to oppose Trump, as sports figures, which drew plenty of criticism in years past.

Now, more of the biggest international and domestic stars are fearlessly giving due credit to the administration.

Trump, 79, continues building his reputation as the President of Peace over his ardent intervention to stop several wars using American strength.

Americans and global audiences alike credit the president for using his office to make a lasting impact on the world stage, citing landmark deals such as the June 2025 peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, as well as his October 2025 cease-fire between Gaza’s Hamas and Israel.

Next up to meet with the president are the newly crowned back-to-back champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who last visited the White House after winning the 2024 championship.

Yes, Trump can end wars. But can he make Americans like soccer? The Leader of the Free World’s greatest challenge awaits.

