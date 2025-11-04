Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Trump A Very Important President

Trump can end wars. Can he make Americans like soccer?

PublishedUpdated

President Trump is getting major respect from a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, which in the superior NFL framing, would be like earning praise from a five-time AP MVP.

European soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, unbothered by crazy leftists since they have no say in his stardom, openly credited President Donald Trump for his impact thus far as president and how powerful he views the American leader.

READ: Bryson DeChambeau Hits Golf Balls On White House South Lawn During Visit With President Trump

Ronaldo, 40, spoke to Piers Morgan in an interview this week and lauded Trump as "one of the guys that can help to change the world."

In the sports world, this kind of praise was once nearly unheard of.

WATCH:

Within a week, Trump has been praised for his leadership by Ronaldo and China’s President Xi, which is uniquely impressive.

Athletes have largely gravitated toward Trump, though they’re now speaking up more freely. Between terms, more pressure built up in American leagues and the media to oppose the president.

Herschel Walker, Bryson DeChambeau and Nick Bosa bucked the trend of needing to oppose Trump, as sports figures, which drew plenty of criticism in years past.

Now, more of the biggest international and domestic stars are fearlessly giving due credit to the administration.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (not in frame) at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on October 26, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Trump is in Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, and will next travel to Japan, en route to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - JUNE 18: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory after the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Portugal and Czechia at Football Stadium Leipzig on June 18, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Trump, 79, continues building his reputation as the President of Peace over his ardent intervention to stop several wars using American strength.

Americans and global audiences alike credit the president for using his office to make a lasting impact on the world stage, citing landmark deals such as the June 2025 peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, as well as his October 2025 cease-fire between Gaza’s Hamas and Israel.

TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025 in Japan. Trump is traveling to South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Next up to meet with the president are the newly crowned back-to-back champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who last visited the White House after winning the 2024 championship.

Yes, Trump can end wars. But can he make Americans like soccer? The Leader of the Free World’s greatest challenge awaits.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)