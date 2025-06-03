Bryson DeChambeau Hits Golf Balls On White House South Lawn During Visit With President Trump

As a two-time U.S. Open champion who has earned north of $80 million on the golf course alone, Bryson DeChambeau has seen and done some pretty cool things. His recent trip to the White House to visit President Donald Trump was about as unique gets.

As the undisputed golf content king these days, DeChambeau managed to do something not many people throughout history have done: He hit golf balls off the South Lawn at the White House.

White House Special Assistant Margo Martin shared a video of DeChambeau hitting a wedge onto the green of the South Lawn practice green, and he wasn't hitting short chip shots, he turned the property into a makeshift Par 3 course.

DeChambeau, who has finished T-6 or better in five of the last six major championships, didn't only hit golf balls on the South Lawn during his stop in Washington D.C.

He and President Trump made a stop at Trump National in Lowes Island, Virginia to hit some shots together as well, which is where Trump shared a quick joke about how long of a hitter he is.

"We play golf a lot together, it's not a very pleasant experience for me because I always consider myself a reasonably long hitter," President Trump said. "My wife says, 'Are you as long as Bryson?' I say, 'Yeah sorta, pretty close - it's not close.'"

DeChambeau is a long-time supporter of Trump, and he was even called on stage by the President during his victory speech back in November after he ran away with the presidential election. As the President noted, he and DeChambeau have played many rounds of golf together over the years. The President made an appearance on the LIV golfer's YouTube channel, where the duo teamed up to shoot 50.

Following his U.S. Open win at Pinehurst in 2024, DeChambeau paid a visit to Trump National Golf Club in New York, hit some long drives, and drank some red wine.